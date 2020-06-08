June 8 (UPI) -- Catherine Giudici says she is proud to have represented people of color on The Bachelor.

The 34-year-old television personality reflected on her experience in an Instagram post Sunday, saying her experience went beyond her initial expectations for the show.

Advertisement

Giudici, who is of Caucasian and Asian descent, was a contestant in The Bachelor Season 17, starring Sean Lowe. She ultimately won the season and married Lowe in January 2014.

"When I was originally cast, I was very flattered but somewhat grounded by the fact that I would be one of the faces that represented people of color. I knew that one of the reasons I was probably chosen was because I was Filipino," Giudici wrote Sunday.

"I counted myself out to be his fiancée because of what I assumed Sean liked. I thought I was there just to check a box, but I ended up with so much more," she said.

Giudici said her feelings changed as the show progressed and she connected with Lowe.

"I became present with the process and as he started noticing me for who I really was, I allowed this experience to open myself up to the possibility of being fully loved and appreciated for all that I was," Giudice said.

"I ended up getting to represent a mixed race community, I found Christ (I LOVE my testimony!) and marrying the most amazing man I've ever known," she added. "I'd say doing this show was one of the best things that ever happened to me."

Advertisement

"Don't count yourself out," the star told her followers. "You are destined to do bigger things than just check a box."

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have aired for a combined 40 seasons but only featured one black lead -- Rachel Lindsay in The Bachelorette Season 13. Lindsay raised concerns about the franchise's lack of diversity during an interview Friday on AfterBuzz.

"In 40 seasons [The Bachelor] had one black lead," she said. "We are on 45 presidents. And in 45 presidents there's been one black president. you are almost on par to say you're more likely to become the president of the United States than you are a black lead in this franchise. That's insane."

Lindsay said she will no longer associate with the franchise if it doesn't take steps to diversify. She suggested the franchise cast a black Bachelor for its 25th season.

"I have to see some type of change," she said. "It's ridiculous. It's embarrassing. At this point it's embarrassing to be affiliated with it."