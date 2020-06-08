Actor Hartley Sawyer has been fired from "The Flash" over tweets, including racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Actor Hartley Sawyer's boss has fired him from the superhero television show, The Flash, after racism, misogyny and homophobia in his tweets years ago came back to light.

Sawyer was fired after tweets with racist and misogynistic remarks, he posted years before joining the CW show, The Flash, resurfaced, Deadline reported. Hartley was first cast in The Flash in July 2017 as Ralph Dibny, also known as the Elongated Man, a private investigator able to elongate his body to any form.

The tweets at issue, mainly from 2012 and 2014, have come back to light in the wake of ongoing protests after the death of unarmed black man, George Floyd, 46, on May 25, at the hands of a white police officer.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news, saying his tweets also included homophobic language.

Among the tweets Sawyer posted, was one in 2012 that read: "The only thing keeping me from doing mildly racist tweets is the knowledge that Al Sharpton would never stop complaining about me."

In another tweet, in 2014, Sawyer wrote, "Jingle bells, batman smells, women shouldn't vote."

In an Instagram post on May 30, he apologized, saying "I am incredibly sorry, ashamed and disappointed in myself for my ignorance back then."

"I want to be very clear: this is not reflective of what I think or who I am now," he added.

A day earlier in another post, Sawyer acknowledged his white privilege.

"I am white. I have white privilege," he said. "For too long, I have not used my platform to advocate for POC. I apologize to all my brothers and sisters."