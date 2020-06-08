June 8 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars will have the chance to "clap back" in a new spinoff series.

TLC announced the series, titled B90 Strikes Back, and shared a trailer for the show Monday.

Advertisement

"The #90DayFiance couples are clapping back like you've never seen before! Get ready for a full rewatch of 90 day from a whole new perspective. From Pillow Talk to *your* tweets, they're getting the final word!" the network tweeted.

B90 Strikes Back will show the stars of Before the 90 Days Season 4 watching the episodes and responding to reaction on social media. The series premieres June 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

"Our 'Before the 90 Days' couples have been anxiously awaiting their chance to respond back to the social media universe, and now is their opportunity!" TLC president Howard Lee said.

Before the 90 Days Season 4 concluded last week. The B90 Strikes Back cast will include Stephanie and Erika, Ed and Rosemarie, Avery and Ash, David, Yolanda, and Darcey and Tom.

90 Day Fiancé follows couples where one partner is seeking or has obtained a K-1 visa.