"Abby's Virtual Dance Off" will not air on Lifetime as planned. Image courtesy of Lifetime

June 6 (UPI) -- Lifetime is not going ahead with its planned competition series, Abby's Virtual Dance Off.

The cable network announced in April that the 12-episode show would consist of taped submissions from dance contestants, with Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller judging via video conference, in keeping with social-distancing practiced during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

But UsMagazine.com and EW.com reported Friday that the episodes will not air after two African-American mothers alleged on social media that Miller used racist and condescending language when their daughters appeared in previous seasons of Dance Moms.

Miller apologized for her behavior, saying: "I genuinely understand and deeply regret how my words have effected and hurt those around me in the past, particularly those in the Black community. To Kamryn, Adriana, and anyone else I've hurt, I am truly sorry."

The decision to scrap the show was made during a week filled with protests seeking justice for African Americans who have died during altercations with law-enforcement, particularly George Floyd, who died when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.