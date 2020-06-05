June 5 (UPI) -- We're Here, an HBO series centering on drag queens, will return for a second season.

The network announced in a press release Friday that it renewed the series for Season 2.

We're Here follows former RuPaul's Drag Race contestants Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela as they help small-town residents participate in a one-night drag show.

"We're Here resonates in ways we had hoped for but couldn't really have anticipated," HBO programming EVP Nina Rosenstein said. "The stories of our small-town drag daughters created an incredibly positive communal experience. We can't wait for Bob, Shangela and Eureka to continue their journey helping others find their voice."

Season 1 followed the cast as they visited Gettysburg, Pa., Twin Falls, Idaho, Farmington, N.M., and Ruston, La. The season premiere aired Thursday.

Eureka celebrated the Season 2 renewal in a tweet Friday.

"We're Here has been greenlit for a second season! I'm blessed to be part of a show amplifying marginalized voices," they wrote. "Thank you to all involved and a special thank you to HBO's @Caseybloys for his unwavering belief in the message of our show."

We're Here is created by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram. Season 1 was directed by Peter LoGreco, who also co-executive produced the series with Warren, Ingram, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.