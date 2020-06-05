June 5 (UPI) -- Star Wars star Mark Hamill surprised a nurse from San Diego who administers COVID-19 tests on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Chloe Ducose was chosen as Kimmel's latest #HealthCareHero on Thursday. Ducose said that she is a huge fan of Star Wars who has watched all of the films in order, multiple times.

Hamill joined the webcam chat between Ducose and Kimmel. The actor covered his face with the hood of his jacket and slowly revealed who he was, shocking Ducose in the process.

"Chloe, the Force is strong with you. I applaud you for having seen the Star Wars movies more than I have," Hamill said before thanking Ducose for her service.

"I mean, to me, I'm a pretend hero. You're the real life hero," he continued.

Ducose was gifted $10,000 from PayPal. The company is also giving PayPal vouchers to all of her co-workers and Hamill is sending Ducose a signed lightsaber.

Kevin Hart, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Levine previously surprised nurses on Kimmel.