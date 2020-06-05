June 5 (UPI) -- The Good Fight star Christine Baranski says the show reflects the Trump era and current racial issues.

The 68-year-old actress discussed the CBS All Access series Thursday on Late Night with Seth Meyers following the show's Season 4 finale.

Advertisement

Baranski plays Diane Lockhart on The Good Fight, a spinoff-sequel to the CBS series The Good Wife. The Good Fight follows Diane and Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) as they take on cases at an African American-owned law firm.

"I think that The Good Fight may be the only television show that really addresses what life is like in the Trump era," Baranski said.

"In fact, we were shooting the pilot on election night when everybody thought, you know, the winner would be Hillary Clinton ... And there began a journey of all of us who play lawyers in this law firm dealing with life in the Trump era," she added.

Baranski said The Good Fight also addresses "a lot" of the racial issues being discussed in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"It's appropriate for me to talk about the show now because another reason is it takes place in an African-American law firm, and five of our series regulars are African-American, five out of eight people. And we have a wonderful cast, and we deal with racial issues. How could we not, you know?" she said. "And so the show has touched on a lot of these issues that we're questioning now."

Baranski said The Good Fight has gotten "dark and dystopian" but retained its humor. The series is created by Robert King, Michelle King and Phil Alden Robinson, and co-stars Delroy Lindo and Sarah Steele.

The Good Fight was renewed for Season 5 in May ahead of its Season 4 finale, which aired last week.