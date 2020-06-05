June 5 (UPI) -- Alanis Morissette appeared on The Late Late Show and discussed the impact her 1995 album, Jagged Little Pill, has had on fans and her career as the project turns 25.

"First of all, it's fortuitous because I can perform it without cringing, that helps," Morissette said on Thursday.

"I think what was happening, unbeknownst to me, unwittingly, as I was writing about my own human experience, it was giving permission in some way to those who were listening to it to have their own human experience and not apologize for anything like anger or sadness or depression or mental challenges or anything," she continued.

"I think it just said it's okay to be human," Morissette said.

The singer will be releasing her new album Such Pretty Forks in the Road on July 31.

Morissette performed her new song, "Diagnosis," which will appear on the new album.

"I've not left the house in a while/ I've not felt a glimpse of ease/ And I have not made much headway/ Since I have come back from the war," Morissette sang.