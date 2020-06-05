June 5 (UPI) -- Abby Lee Miller says she's "truly sorry" for the hurt she's caused to Dance Moms stars in the past.

The 53-year-old television personality apologized Thursday on Instagram after being accused by two parents and a producer from Dance Moms of making past racist remarks.

"I genuinely understand and deeply regret how my words have effected and hurt those around me in the past, particularly those in the Black community. To Kamryn, Adriana, and anyone else I've hurt, I am truly sorry," Miller wrote.

Miller vowed to "educate" herself and "do better" in the future.

"I realize that racism can come not just from hate, but also from ignorance. No matter the cause, it is harmful, and it is my fault," the star said. "While I cannot change the past or remove the harm I have done, I promise to educate myself, learn, grow, and do better."

"While I hope to one day earn your forgiveness, I recognize that words alone are not enough. I I understand it takes time and genuine change," she concluded.

Adriana Smith, the mother of former Dance Moms star Kamryn Smith, said Tuesday on Instagram that Miller made racist comments toward Kamryn, then 7 years old, in Season 8.

"A statement from her that sticks in my mind to this day during my time on DMS8 is 'I know you grew up in the HOOD with only a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the Country Club with a box of 64 - don't be stupid,'" Smith wrote.

In addition, Smith said Miller once implied to her that Kamryn was only part of the dance company because of her race.

"Let me remind you what you said in case you forgot! You told me to 'LOOK in the MIRROR!' That's the only reason you are here!'" she said. "Kam told me she heard 'they need a sprinkle of color!'"

Former Dance Moms producer Kori Kegg supported Smith's claims on Facebook, saying Kamryn was "put in a box in a corner and treated so violently because of the color of her skin."

Camille Bridges, the mother of Camryn Bridges, told E! News she also felt her daughter was treated unfairly because of her race.

Dance Moms, which followed Miller and her Abby Lee Miller Dance Company, aired for eight seasons on Lifetime.