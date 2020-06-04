June 4 (UPI) -- Regina King appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the death of George Floyd and why protesting is important to make real systemic change in America.

"I feel like the protesting that's happening is necessary. These most recent charges that just came up against the other three officers would not have happened without the protests," King told Kimmel on Wednesday.

"But still we have officers in Louisville who have not been charged for Breonna Taylor's murder and there are so many other cases like that. I'm just convinced that the only way we're going to change is to get out and vote and not just in the presidential elections but on the local levels, and that mean voting every year," she continued.

King also discussed the conversations she has had with her 24-year-old son about interacting with law enforcement.

"I think in most black homes it's not just a conversation, it's an ongoing conversation and it never stops," she said.

Floyd, 46, was an unarmed black man who died while handcuffed and pinned to the ground. Derek Chauvin, the officer who was videotaped placing his knee on Floyd's neck, has been fired and charged along with the three other officers who were involved.

Taylor, 26, was killed in her bed by officers during a raid. Taylor was a certified emergency medical technician, had no criminal history and was not the subject of the raid.