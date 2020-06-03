Allison Janney arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles on January 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Martin Sheen arrives for We Day California in Inglewood, California in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Richard Schiff, pictured here with his wife, actress Sheila Kelley in 2018, said he and his former "West Wing" castmates are planning a reunion. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Richard Schiff said on Twitter that he and his former The West Wing cast-mates are planning a reunion and script reading.

Asked on the social media platform if his new show The Good Doctor is "anti-racist" and supports the Black Lives Matter organization, Schiff replied: "To answer you simply, you have to be the judge of that. Is the show diverse? Yes. Does it hire fairly and with diversity? Yes. As far as I know. Does it depict the kind of justice you want to see? I don't know. I don't watch."

Another Twitter follower suggested he and his co-stars follow the example the cast of Brooklyn Nine Nine set by donating $100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network.

The group aids people arrested while protesting police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death, which was allegedly caused by a Minneapolis police officer.

"I am working with my cast mates from The West Wing for these purposes. Including a cast reunion and reading coming soon. Good for Brooklyn 99. I hope it makes a difference," Schiff tweeted.

The West Wing was created by Aaron Sorkin and followed the White House staff during two terms of fictional, idealistic, Democrat President Jed Bartlett. Starring Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, Rob Lowe, Allison Janney and Dule Hill, the show aired 1999 to 2006.