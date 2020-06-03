June 3 (UPI) -- Lea Michele says she's "very sorry" for "any pain" she caused her former Glee co-stars.

The 33-year-old actress spoke out Wednesday on Instagram after Samantha Marie Ware accused her of making the show's set "a living hell."

Ware called out Michele Monday on Twitter after Michele tweeted about George Floyd's death and used the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died last week in Minneapolis, Minn., while being restrained by a police officer who knelt on his neck.

"LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET," Ware wrote in response to Michele's post.

"I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD '[EXPLETIVE] IN MY WIG!' AMONST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD," she added.

Without naming Ware, Michele said Tuesday that her tweet was meant to be a "show of support" for people of color. She said responses to her post caused her to reflect on how her "behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them."

"While I don't remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that's not really the point, what matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people," Michele said.

"Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused," she added.

Michele said she's reflected on her own "shortcomings" over the past few months. The actress, who is pregnant with her first child, said she will keep working to better herself and take responsibility for her actions in order to be a "real role model" for her future child.

"I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience," she said.

Michele played Rachel Berry on Glee throughout its six-season run on Fox. She announced in April that she is expecting with her husband, Zandy Reich, and shared a baby bump photo in May.