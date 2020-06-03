Laura Haddock arrives at the "Transformers: The Last Knight" movie premiere in 2017 in Chicago. File Photo by John Gress/UPI | License Photo

Callum Turner attends the world premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in Paris in 2018. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI. | License Photo

Holliday Grainger has signed on for a second season of the television police drama, "The Capture." File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Holliday Grainger is set to return for a second season of The Capture on the BBC.

Series creator Ben Chanan is back to write and direct the six new episodes, as well.

Advertisement

Additional casting is expected to be announced soon, the network said.

Season 1 introduced Grainger as British police detective Rachel Carey. Ben Miles, Callum Turner and Laura Haddock co-starred.

"I'm excited to be joining Ben Chanan and the team for series two of The Capture," Grainger said in a press release. "Ben's meticulously researched world challenges the boundary between possible and probable dark truths and constantly keeps you guessing. I can't wait to explore what he has in store for Rachel Carey next."

Grainger, 32, is known for her roles in Strike, Lady Chatterley's Lover, Bonnie & Clyde, The Borgias and Where the Heart Is.