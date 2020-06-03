Andy Samberg (R) and Joanna Newsom attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz and Terry Crews star on the NBC series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nine-Nine's co-creator and cast have donated $100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network.

Series co-creator Dan Goor, star Stephanie Beatriz and other cast members gave to the fund, made up of over 60 community bail and bond funds across the country, Tuesday following George Floyd's death.

Advertisement

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died last week in Minneapolis, Minn., while being restrained by a police officer who knelt on his neck. Goor said Tuesday on Twitter that he and the cast "condemn" Floyd's death.

"The cast and showrunner of Brooklyn 99 condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally. Together we have made a $100,000 donation to The National Bail Fund Network," the writer and producer wrote.

"We encourage your to look up your local bail fund: the National Bail Fund Network is an organization that can lead you to them," he added. "#blacklivesmatter."

Beatriz, who plays Det. Rosa Diaz on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, shared the receipt for her $11,000 contribution and encouraged people to also give.

"I'm an actor who plays a detective on tv. If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I'll let you do the math. (Thanks @GriffLightning for leading the way)," she wrote, referencing Blue Bloods guest star Griffin Newman.

I'm an actor who plays a detective on tv. If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I'll let you do the math. (Thanks @GriffLightning for leading the way). pic.twitter.com/Xxf3dU0urF— Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) June 2, 2020

Newman, who played Sam Johnson on Blue Bloods, donated $10,000 to Community Justice Exchange, which runs the National Bail Fund Network, on Monday.

"I'm an out-of-work actor who (improbably) played a detective on two episodes of BLUE BLOODS almost a decade ago," he tweeted. "If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I'll let you do the math."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows a team of detectives in Brooklyn's fictional 99th precinct. The series co-stars Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio and Andre Braugher.