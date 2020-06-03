Former "Batwoman" star Ruby Rose attends the premiere of "Pitch Perfect 3" on December 2017. The series is set to feature a new lead character. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- The CW's Batwoman will be featuring a new lead character that is not Kate Kane following the departure of star Ruby Rose.

Rose portrayed Kate, a cousin of Bruce Wayne, who dons the cape and cowl as Batwoman during the show's first season.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that a new lead character will be created who will become Batwoman.

The show will introduce Ryan Wilder, an out lesbian who is described as messy, goofy and untamed," Entertainment Weekly reported, citing a casting notice. Ryan is a former drug-runner who is now reformed and lives in a van.

Rose announced in May that she would not be returning to Batwoman following Season 1. Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions said that they would recast another LGBTQ actress to take on the role of Batwoman.

"It wasn't an easy decision but those who know, know," Rose said recently about her exit.

"I have stayed silent because that's my choice for now but know I adore you all. I'm sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape," she continued.