June 3 (UPI) --

We've been getting lotsa love today so figured we should let y'all kno @ClubAstronomy was sadly not renewed by @netflix & won't have a season 2. We had a blast making it. Thank u for watching!!! (It's still there if u haven't yet) But we ain't playing games, we'll be back pic.twitter.com/ra5eLuCSva— James III (@James3rdComedy) June 3, 2020

Advertisement

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Series won't return for a second season on Netflix.

The show's official Twitter account said Tuesday that Netflix has canceled the sketch comedy series after one season.

"Seems like a good time to mention #AstronomyClub was sadly not renewed by @Netflix," the post reads. "Thank you to all the fans who watched! Hoping that more black artists & comedians are given the platform to have voices in the future."

The post was in response to a fan who tweeted a recommendation for the show and questioned why it hadn't been renewed.

Seems like a good time to mention #AstronomyClub was sadly not renewed by @netflix. Thank you to all the fans who watched! Hoping that more black artists & comedians are given the platform to have voices in the future https://t.co/1yOtbBZQou— Astronomy Club (@ClubAstronomy) June 3, 2020

Astronomy Club was created by and starred the Astronomy Club comedy troupe, the first all-black troupe from the Upright Citizens Brigade. The show featured sketches exploring the black experience, race relations, and attitudes toward African-Americans in the media.

The series starred Jonathan Braylock, Raymond Cordova, James III, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Shawtane Bowen, Monique moses and Keisha Zollar, and featured Ice Cube, Drew Tarver and Busy Philipps as guest stars.

James III confirmed the cancellation Tuesday.

"We've been getting lotsa love today so figured we should let y'all kno @ClubAstronomy was sadly not renewed by @netflix & won't have a season 2. We had a blast making it. Thank u for watching!!! (It's still there if u haven't yet)," he wrote. "But we ain't playing games, we'll be back."

Astronomy Club was executive produced by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and premiered in December. Barris' series #blackAF premiered on Netflix in April.