June 2 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre faced off against MVP, the new manager of Bobby Lashley on Raw.

Lashley, who will be facing McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Backlash on June 14, joined MVP at ringside on Monday. Lashley's wife Lana, who hasn't been getting along with MVP, was also present.

McIntyre was poised to defeat MVP early and nailed him with a Glasgow Kiss before Lashley got involved. The All Mighty got close to McIntyre to distract him which allowed MVP to throw the WWE Champion into the ring post.

McIntyre would recover and then got ready for a Claymore, but Lashley saved MVP from the attack by pulling him out of the ring. McIntyre then leapt over the top rope to take down both men.

McIntyre, back inside the ring, ended things with a Claymore to earn the victory. Lashley quickly re-entered the ring and applied the Full Nelson to McIntyre as Raw went off the air.

Raw Women's Champion Asuka took on NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a Champion vs. Champion match.

Asuka and Flair had a highly-competitive bout with the Empress of Tomorrow applying the Armbar submission hold multiple times. Flair was able to escape each time and was able to kick Asuka out of the ring where she was confronted by her Backlash opponent, Nia Jax.

Jax, who had defeated Asuka's tag team partner Kairi Sane earlier in the night, came to the ring with Asuka's music playing and mocked the Raw Women's Champion by wearing one of her masks and by putting on her green face paint.

Jax distracted Asuka enough for Flair to receive a ring-out victory. Jax then ran over Asuka before leaving.

Also on Raw, Seth Rollins held a retirement ceremony for Rey Mysterio after he injured the high-flyers left eye. The Monday Night Messiah played a video package highlighting Mysterio's legendary career but it ended with Rollins attacking his eye.

Rollins was interrupted by Aleister Black which started their match in the process. Black received help from Humberto Carrillo after it looked like Rollins' disciples Murphy and Austin Theory were going to get involved in the match.

Black won by rolling up Rollins for a three count which shocked The Monday Night Messiah. Rollins then had Murphy and Theory hold down Black and Carrillo so that he could deliver a Curb Stomp to each of them.

Mysterio did address fans virtually from his home, stating that he doesn't know if he will have to retire due to his eye injury. Mysterio said he will never forgive Rollins for what he has put his family through.

Mysterio's son Dominick, who has helped his father in the past during his battles with Brock Lesnar, gave a warning to Rollins. "An eye for an eye," Dominick said.

Other moments from Raw included Apollo Crews and Kevin Owens having their United States Championship match interrupted by Andrade and Angel Garza; Crews and Owens defeating Andrade and Garza in a Tag Team match; The Viking Raiders defeating Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in a game of bowling; Billie Kay of The IIconics defeating Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross; and R-Truth defeating NFL star Rob Gronkowski at his home to become the new 24/7 Champion.

Gronkowski won the 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 36 in April. Truth dressed up as landscaper and was able to surprise Gronkowski with a pin.