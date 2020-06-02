June 2 (UPI) -- Sean Penn announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live that a virtual, Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read will take place in June in support of his non-profit organization Core.

The actor said on Monday that the table read was comedian Dane Cook's idea after he had given Core it's first donation in helping to fight COVID-19.

The film's director Amy Heckerling and writer Cameron Crowe will present the table read, which will feature a star-studded cast portraying the characters. Penn, however, will not be reading for his character Spicoli and will instead take on another role.

"We've got an amazing cast so far together. We're still to cast a couple of roles, something I'll circle back to," Penn said.

"There is a fantastic actor playing Spicoli. It's kind of a mind-blowing cast so far," he continued before inviting Kimmel to join the table read, which will take place on June 11.

Penn also discussed how Core is dealing with COVID-19 and getting tested for the virus.