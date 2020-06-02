June 2 (UPI) -- BBC One announced on Tuesday a new series hosted by soccer star Peter Crouch combining the worlds of sport, comedy and music, titled Save Our Summer.

The series is set to launch on Saturday. Crouch will be joined by television host Maya Jama and comedian Alex Horne.

Save Our Summer will feature Crouch taking on extreme challenges, special performances from music megastars, celebrity guests and a sporting tournament.

BBC released a comedic teaser trailer for the show on Twitter featuring the cast interacting with a cardboard cutout of Crouch.

"Maya, Alex and me are attempting to save our summer! Everything's been canceled - Wimbledon, Euros, music festivals, Olympics etc. We are attempting to bring a little bit of all of them in a show on a Saturday night," Crouch said while speaking with BBC.

"We have an amazing studio guest each night, sportsmen competing against each other and a music gig from some top bands and artists from their garden," he continued.

