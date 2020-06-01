Actress Park So-Dam is set to star in new drama series "Record of Youth" on Netflix. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced plans to release new South Korean drama series Record of Youth in the latter half of 2020.

Record of Youth stars Park Bo-gum (Encounter), Park So-dam (Parasite) and Byeon Woo-seok (Dear My Friends). An Gil-ho, the filmmaker behind Stranger, Memories of Alhamba and Watcher, is directing.

Ha Myeong-hee of Doctors and Temperature of Love fame is penning the script. Studio Dragon and Pan Entertainment are producing.

Netflix has the streaming rights to the series outside of South Korea where it will air on tvN.

Record of Youth will follow an aspiring model and actor, an aspiring makeup artist and a young man who wants to prove himself through hard work.