June 1 (UPI) -- ITV soap opera Coronation Street will resume production starting on June 9, the British network has announced.

Coronation Street's production was shutdown for 10 weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Three episodes will be filmed every week at the show's studios in Trafford, Manchester.

The return ensures that Coronation Street stays on the air in July. The soap opera will be celebrating its 60th anniversary in December.

The production will institute new safety measures that are in accordance with the recently released TV production guidelines made by the British Film Commission and the British Film Institute.

The safety measures include social distancing practices, intensive cleaning of the set and the cast and crew getting daily temperature checks, among other actions.

"Getting to this point has taken a huge amount of work and goodwill from a huge number of people, not least our cast and crew. With the peak past, all indications are that the time is right for a return to filming. And with the extensive protocols we have put in place, we have made our workplace as safe as possible," managing director of continuing drama at ITV John Whiston said in a statement.