May 28 (UPI) -- One season of a TV horror show can deliver more scares than an entire series of movies -- and then there are Seasons 2, 3 and beyond. Here are some of the scariest TV series on television that are available to binge on streaming services.

Ash Vs. Evil Dead - Starz and Netflix

Bruce Campbell returns to his iconic role as demon fighter Ash Williams in Starz's sequel series to the Evil Dead trilogy. The series on Starz is every bit as graphically bloody as the movies and shows Ash's irreverent sense of humor, as well as slapstick comedy.

Dark Shadows - Hulu and Hoopla

Vampire Barnabas Collins (Jonathan Frid) has his own soap opera. Hulu and Hoopla each have a selection of seasons streaming, and more for purchase on Amazon Prime. That's still a fraction of his 1,200+ episodes, but you'd have to be an immortal vampire to have time to watch them all!

The Haunting of Hill House - Netflix

Mike Flanagan adapted the Shirley Jackson book that was the basis for the Robert Wise and Jan de Bont films. So many ghosts appear that you might have to watch it again to see them all, but Flanagan explores a family's grief as much as their curse. Season 2 will be The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Monsters - Amazon Prime

This horror anthology features a new standalone episode every week with a brand new monster. There were traditional monsters like zombies, vampires, trolls, witches and ghosts, but also a few surprises like an animated finger or an alien like Glim-Glim. Now you can see all the show's creations all at once, and they're only half-hour episodes -- actually 21 minutes, now that the commercials are gone.

Dracula - Netflix

More than 120 years after Bram Stoker wrote the classic vampire novel, Count Dracula is trending again. Season 1 of the BBC series was a hit on Netflix with Claes Bang as the count in a historical drama set in 1897 Transylvania.

Castle Rock - Hulu

Stephen King has featured the town of Castle Rock in many books. The show combines King's books into a new story. Scott Glenn plays Castle Rock Sheriff Alan Pangborn, from The Dark Half and Needful Things. Jane Levy plays Jackie Torrance, niece of The Shining's killer dad Jack Torrance. Lizzy Caplan plays Annie Wilkes, the No. 1 fan from Misery. They even visit Shawshank prison.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Netflix

The creator of Riverdale takes Sabrina the Teenage Witch back to her horror roots for Netflix. Kiernan Shipka plays the spunky young magician battling magic that's as dark and sinister as Netflix allows. Not to be confused with the Melissa Joan Hart sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Netflix's Chilling Adventures live up to their name.

The Walking Dead - Netflix, AMC

Based on Robert Kirkman's long-running comic, AMC's series has run 10 seasons plus more spin-off series. New graphic zombies hobble along every week, but the real horror is man's inhumanity to man among the survivors, a rotating cast of actors who join for as long as they can survive. Only Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride have been there since the beginning.

American Horror Story - Hulu, Netflix, Prime, FXNOW

Every season of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story is a different story with a new cast. You usually can count on some regulars such as Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates and Angela Bassett, while your Lady Gagas and Evan Peterses pop in and out. They've done ghost stories, witch stories, serial killers, end of the world and pretty much anything that can terrify you.

Tales from the Crypt - To Buy on Amazon, Apple, Vudu, Google Play

Based on the pulp comic books, HBO's anthology series landed A-list casts and even bigger names directing its gory episodes. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael J. Fox and Tom Hanks each directed one. The star, though, is The Crypt Keeper, a puppet that hosted each story with wisecracks and horror puns, voiced by John Kassir. Surprisingly, HBO has not kept this series on its streaming service, so you'll have to buy it. But each season gives you your money's worth.

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer - Hulu

True to its title, Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a horror comedy. Few shows were funnier, but when it's scary, it lives up to the genre. The scariest moments for Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) were when her boyfriend Angel (David Boreanaz) turned into a real monster, and when her best friend, Willow (Alyson Hannigan), witched out.