May 28 (UPI) -- Ruby Rose has addressed her exit from The CW's Batwoman on Instagram, thanking the show's cast, crew and producers in the process.

"Thank you everyone for coming on this journey," the actress said on Wednesday alongside a highlight video of herself on the superhero series.

"It wasn't an easy decision but those who know, know," she continued.

"I have stayed silent because that's my choice for now but know I adore you all. I'm sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape," Rose said.

Rose portrayed the openly gay Batwoman for one season. She recently announced that she is departing the role ahead of Season 2.

Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions announced that they will recast another LGBTQ actress to take on the role of Batwoman.