May 27 (UPI) -- Terrace House Tokyo, the newest season of Japanese reality series Terrace House, has been canceled following the death of cast member and professional wrestler Hana Kimura.

Fuji Television, which broadcasts Terrace House in Japan, made the announcement on Wednesday. There was no information on possible future seasons of the show.

"We take what happened very seriously, and will address this in a sincere manner," the company said.

Fuji Television also stopped distributing Terrace House Tokyo on its video distribution service FOD.

Terrace House is available through Netflix outside Japan with the streaming service stating that it has no plans to take down the show's latest season.

Kimura, who competed on women's professional wrestling promotion Stardom, died on Saturday. She was cyber-bullied online following an altercation with a male cast member on the show.

Kimura is believed to have died by suicide according to mainstream Japanese media, however, that has not been confirmed by authorities. Kimura, in her final Instagram post said "Goodbye" alongside a photo of herself with her cat.

Terrace House follows six strangers that consist of three men and women as they live together in a house. Reina Triendl, You, Yoshimi Tokui, Azusa Babazono and Ryota Yamasato provide commentary.