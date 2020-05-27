Charlotte Rampling stars in Danish crime series "DNA" which is set to air on BBC. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- The BBC has picked up Danish crime series DNA starring Charlotte Rampling, along with Anders W. Berthelsen and Nicolas Bro of The Killing.

The BBC will air the eight-part series in Britain later this year.

DNA, from The Killing co-creator Torleif Hoppe, follows Berthelsen as Copenhagen police detective Rolf Larsen whose baby daughter goes missing.

The detective, five years later, gets a new lead on her disappearance due to a flaw in the Danis police's DNA database. Rolf then starts investigating a parallel case involving child trafficking along with Rampling's Claire Bobin, a French investigator.

Olivia Joof and Zofia Wichlacz also star.

"Beginning with a shocking event, DNA is an intriguing and unexpected crime series which will keep BBC viewers absorbed to the very end," head of programme acquisition at BBC Sue Deeks said in a statement.

Rampling is set to star in director Denis Villeneuve's upcoming reboot of Dune as Reverend Mother Mohiam. The film is expected to be released on Dec. 18.