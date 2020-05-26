May 26 (UPI) -- Selling Sunset star Maya Vander is a mom of two.

The television personality announced in an Instagram video Saturday that she welcomed her second child, daughter Elle Madison, on Thursday.

"Exciting news!!! My baby girl Elle Madison was born two days ago," she captioned the post. "My heart feels so complete! Maybe in season 3 I'll get another puppy instead of another baby."

In the video, Vander gives fans a glimpse of her husband, their 13-month-old son, Aiden, and baby Elle.

"We are back home now, and Aiden is excited, kinda," she says. "Unlike Aiden, Elle was born very quickly. Ten minutes, I was pushing, and she was out."

Vander's Selling Sunset co-stars Christine Quinn and Heather Rae Young were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"OMG CONGRATS! I'm so happy for you!!!" Quinn wrote.

Vander had announced her pregnancy following New Year's Day in January.

"Happy new year to all!! My 2020 is definitely going to be busy," she captioned a photo of her husband cradling her baby bump.

Vander experienced two miscarriages prior to Aiden's birth. She shared a message of hope in a post on Mother's Day this month.

"Happy mother's day to all the amazing moms out there. Two years ago I had back to back miscarriages, now I'm few days away from having baby number [2]," she wrote. "To all the women who are trying to get pregnant, don't give up and stay positive."

Selling Sunset follows Vander and others at the Oppenheim Group real estate group as they sell high-end properties in the Los Angeles area. The show's second season premiered Friday on Netflix.