"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" stars Kaitlin Olson (L) and Rob McElhenney. FX has renewed the comedy series for Season 15. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- FX renewed on Tuesday long-running comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia for Season 15.

The series, created by stars Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton, also stars Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia first debuted in 2005. The show follows the misadventures of a group of friends who run a bar together.

FX announced a new slate of programming on Twitter including an American Horror Story spinoff, titled American Horror Stories, and Better Things Season 5 and The Weekly Season 2.

New programs on the way include an untitled anthology series starring B.J. Novak, docuseries Hip-Hop Untold, 10-episode limited series A Teacher starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson, drama series The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman, Y: The Last Man based on the graphic novel series of the same name starring Diane Lane, feature length documentary Hysterical about women in stand-up comedy, docuseries Pride about LGBTQ civil rights, and docuseries A Wilderness of Error.