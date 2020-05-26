May 26 (UPI) -- FX announced on Tuesday a new American Horror Story spinoff series from creator Ryan Murphy, titled American Horror Stories.

The network released a logo for the spinoff on Twitter. The show will also be an anthology series.

"From the mind of @mrpmurphy comes American Horror Stories. A new one-hour nightmare every week," FX said.

A premiere date has not been set.

American Horror Story Season 10, meanwhile, has been delayed until 2021. American Horror Story typically returns with new seasons in October.

Macaulay Culkin, Sarah Paulson Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and Angelica Ross are set to star in Season 10.

American Horror Story, which premiered in 2011, is created by Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Each season has been centered around a new horror theme and setting.

FX renewed the series through Season 13 in January.