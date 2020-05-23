Lou Diamond Phillips stands in the press room at the 47th International Emmy Awards in New York in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Michael Sheen attends the premiere of "Passengers" in Los Angeles in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tom Payne's "Prodigal Son" is returning for a second season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Fox has renewed its crime drama Prodigal Son for a second season.

"The story isn't over. Get ready for Season 2, Prodigies," the show's Twitter feed said Thursday.

Set in contemporary Manhattan, the show stars Tom Payne as Malcolm, a consultant for the New York Police Department.

Michael Sheen plays his serial-killer father Martin, Lou Diamond Phillips plays Malcolm's cop mentor Gil and Bellamy Young plays Malcolm's wealthy mother Jessica.

"WE. ARE. COMING. BACK," Payne tweeted.

The cast also includes Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts and Keiko Agena.