May 22 (UPI) -- Spanish teen drama Elite is getting a fourth season at Netflix.

The streaming service confirmed Friday on Twitter that it renewed the series for Season 4.

Netflix shared a video of Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Ester Expósito, Arón Piper and other Elite stars teasing the new season.

"I wanted to tell you that we have got the scripts of Season 4," Bernardeau, who plays Guzmán, said.

"And they look so good," Piper, who portrays Ander, added. "You better be prepared because it's intense."

Georgina Amorós, who plays Cayetana, said fans will "flip out" over the new plot lines. Omar, portrayed by Omar Ayuso, will officially attend Las Encinas in the new season.

"I'm looking forward to meeting my friends again and being in class with them," Ayuso said.

Elite follows the students at Las Encinas, a fictional exclusive secondary school. Season 3 started streaming on Netflix in March.