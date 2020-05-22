May 22 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold is pregnant with a baby girl.

The 26-year-old professional dancer and television personality announced Thursday on Instagram that she's expecting a daughter with her husband, Samuel Cusick.

Arnold shared photos of herself and Cusick confetti cannons that shot out pink confetti.

"IT'S A GIRL!!!!!" she captioned the post. "We could not feel more blessed or excited for our sweet little girl to come into this world. We already love her so much," she captioned the post.

DWTS pros Jenna Johnson, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber and Peta Murgatroyd celebrated the news in the comments.

"Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhh sweet sweet girl! Cannot wait babe xo," Murgatroyd wrote.

Arnold also posted a video of the reveal on YouTube. The video also has footage from Arnold's ultrasound and clips from her relationship with Cusick, including their 2015 wedding.

Arnold announced on Instagram last week that she's expecting her first child with Cusick. Arnold is due to give birth in November.

"Ohhhhhh baby," she wrote. "Mom and Dad love you already."

Arnold has competed as a pro in nine seasons of Dancing with the Stars. She was most recently paired with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer in Season 28.