May 21 (UPI) -- NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair attacked both Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai on WWE NXT.

Ripley was battling Shirai in a highly-competitive match on Wednesday when Flair arrived onto the scene to watch the action. The bout was Ripley's first since losing the NXT Women's Championship to Flair at WrestleMania 36.

Shirai, as Flair walked down to ringside, sent Ripley into Flair, causing The Queen to crash land onto the floor.

Flair retaliated by entering the ring and attacking Shirai with a Big Boot to the face, ending the match via disqualification. The champ then targeted Ripley, taking her out with a vicious Spear.

Flair then celebrated in the ring and held up her NXT Women's Championship high.

Also on NXT, Tommaso Ciampa confronted his attacker, Karrion Kross, who was joined by Scarlett.

Kross met with Ciampa after he quickly defeated Liam Gray, forcing him to tap out to the Kross Jacket submission hold.

Ciampa said he kind of respected Kross for immediately attacking him as it puts Kross right up against the best NXT has to offer.

The Blackheart then challenged Kross to a match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House which takes place on June 7.

Dexter Lumis faced off against Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era. The bizarre Lumis has been targeted by The Undisputed Era after he has helped The Velveteen Dream fight the group in recent weeks.

Strong survived Lumis' hard-hitting style and was able to perform a well-timed, roll-up pin to score the surprise victory.

Lumis wasn't done, however, and applied the Anaconda Vice to Strong afterwards. NXT Champion Adam Cole and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era were unable to get Lumis to break the hold despite attacking him multiple times.

The Velveteen Dream then came to Lumis' rescue and unleashed an elbow drop from the top rope. Lumis, who was bleeding from the side of his head, continued to hold onto Strong and started to pet him.

Other moments from WWE NXT included El Hijo del Fantasma defeating Akira Tozawa to win Group B in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament; Mia Yim defeating Santana Garrett before she was attacked by Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano; NXT North American Champion Keith Lee coming to Yim's aid; Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeating Ever-Rise; Matt Riddle challenging Timothy Thatcher to a cage match; and Drake Maverick defeating Kushida as part of the tournament.

Maverick's victory has resulted in Maverick, Kushida and Jake Atlas having to take part in a Triple Threat match next week to determine who will win Group A of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament.