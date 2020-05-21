Skeet Ulrich (R), pictured with KJ Apa, Casey Cott and Luke Perry, from left to right, explained his exit from "Riverdale" in a new video. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Riverdale star Skeet Ulrich says he left the show because he "got bored creatively."

The 50-year-old actor explained his exit from the CW series in an Instagram Live video with his girlfriend, Megan Blake Irwin.

When asked by a fan about his departure, Ulrich had a candid answer.

"I'm leaving Riverdale because I got bored creatively," he said. "That's the most honest answer."

Ulrich played F.P. Jones, the father of Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), on Riverdale for the show's first four seasons. He announced in February that he was leaving the series.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the friendships I've made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis," the actor said.

"I'm proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I've decided that it's time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities," he added.

Marisol Nichols, who portrayed Hermione Lodge, the mother of Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), also left the show after Season 4.

Riverdale ended its fourth season early this month due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently told TVLine that Season 5 will pick up where Season 4 left off and then have a significant time jump.

"When we come back in Season 5, we'll have a very big mystery to unravel and a lot of relationship stuff to sort out," he teased.