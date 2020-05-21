May 21 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will feature singer Ricky Martin and actress Sarah Hyland as guest judges in Season 5.

VH1 released a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Martin, Hyland and the returning contestants.

Martin will kick off the season by appearing in the Season 5 premiere, which airs June 5 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Actresses Jane Krakowski and Tessa Thompson and singers Bebe Rexha and Madison Beer also serve as guest judges during the season.

All Stars features standout contestants from previous seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race. Season 5 will feature Alexis Mateo, Blair St. Clair, Derrick Barry, India Ferrah, Jujubee, Mariah Balenciaga, Mayhem Miller, Miz Cracker, Ongina and Shea Couleé.

In addition, Season 5 will have a new twist where contestants facing elimination will lip sync against a "lip sync assassin" -- a mystery superstar queen.

All Stars and RuPaul's Drag Race are hosted by RuPaul. Drag Race is in the midst of its 12th season and will air its finale Friday.