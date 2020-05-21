May 21 (UPI) -- MTV announced on Thursday that a virtual Teen Wolf reunion, featuring the cast and creator of the television series, will take place on June 5.

The reunion is taking place in honor of the show's ninth anniversary and will air on the MTV YouTube channel at 12 p.m. EDT. The special will benefit the First Responders First Charity.

Series lead Tyler Posey will be joined by series creator Jeff Davies, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, Ian Bohen, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, Arden Cho, Cody Christian, Shelly Henning, Dylan O'Brien, Melissa Ponzio, Holland Roden and Dylan Sprayberry.

MTV News' Jost Horowitz will be serving as host.

"Hope to see you all there. It's gonna be all your buddies, the whole pack is back," Posey said on Twitter in a message to fans.

Teen Wolf ran for six seasons on MTV from 2011 to 2017.

MTV will be launching a new digital format, titled MTV Reunions, which will continue to bring together cast members from television's most memorable shows in order to raise money for charitable causes.