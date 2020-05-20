"Batwoman" star Ruby Rose has announced she will not return for Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Australian actress Ruby Rose has announced she will not return for a second season as the titular, openly gay heroine in The CW's action-drama, Batwoman.

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," Rose said in a statement Tuesday.

"This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles," she added. "I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made Season 1 a success -- I am truly grateful."

Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television confirmed Rose's departure and said they will recast another LGBTQ actress in the role.

"Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best," the production companies said in a statement. "The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and long-term future, and we -- along with the show's talented creative team -- look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months."

Co-starring Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy and Dougray Scott, the Season 1 finale aired on Sunday.

The comic-book adaptation debuted in October and was renewed for a second season in January.

Rose is known for her roles in Orange is the New Black and The Meg.