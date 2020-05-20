May 20 (UPI) -- Darren Criss' new series Royalties is coming to Quibi in June.

The short-form streaming service shared a premiere date, June 1, and a poster for the musical comedy series Wednesday.

The poster shows Criss and Kether Donohue surrounded by sheet music at a piano.

"Take note. #Royalties is coming June 1, only on #Quibi," the post reads.

Quibi previously released a teaser showing Criss and Donohue composing and questioning what Quibi is.

.@darrencriss and the cast of Royalties don't know what Quibi is. But they do know what a BOP is...clearly. pic.twitter.com/D3Gs1l1juE— quibi (@Quibi) January 18, 2020

Royalties follows Pierce (Criss) and Sara (Donohue), a ragtag songwriting duo. Each episode will feature celebrity guests playing fictitious music stars.

The series hails from Clueless director Amy Heckerling. Criss co-wrote and executive produced the show with Nick and Matt Lang.

Quibi launched with 50 shows and "movies in chapters" in April.

Criss also stars in the new Netflix series Hollywood, which premiered this month.