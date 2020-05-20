Blake Shelton appears backstage with his Top Country Artist award, during the annual Billboard Music Awards, in Las Vegas in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kelly Clarkson arrives for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Todd Tilghman won Season 18 of "The Voice" on Tuesday night. Photo courtesy of NBC

May 20 (UPI) -- Todd Tilghman was crowned the winner on Tuesday's finale of The Voice Season 18.

Tilgham, 42, is a Mississippi church pastor and father of eight children. He was mentored by coach Blake Shelton.

"MY DAD JUST WON THE VOICE!!!!! #TheVoiceFinale," Eagan Tilghman tweeted after the show.

Todd Tilghman, who retweeted the post, beat out fellow finalists Thunderstorm Artis, CammWess, Toneisha Harris and Micah Iverson for the honor.

The final episode of the season featured remote performances by the finalists and Voice coaches Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and John Legend.

Jonas debuted "Until We Meet Again," an original song he wrote for the finale. The single is now available on digital platforms and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Feeding America.

Another highlight of the finale was a performance of Pete Townshend's "Let My Love Open the Door" by the Top 9 artists from this season, along with Clarkson, Jonas, Legend, Shelton, and former coaches CeeLo Green and Shakira.

Much of this season of The Voice was taped at the stars' and contestants' homes in keeping with social-distancing practices intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed about 300,000 people worldwide.

Carson Daly hosted the show.