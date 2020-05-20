May 20 (UPI) -- Kristin Cavallari is ending her E! reality series amid her divorce from Jay Cutler.

The 33-year-old television personality announced the conclusion of Very Cavallari in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with 'Very Cavallari," Cavallari wrote. "I've absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible."

"To the fans: I can't thank you enough for all your support and keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys," she said.

Very Cavallari premiered in 2018 and aired for three seasons on E! The series followed Cavallari in her personal and professional life.

Cavallari and Cutler announced their split in April after seven years of marriage. The couple have three children, sons Camden, 7, and Jax, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari said on Instagram.

Cutler wished Cavallari a happy Mother's Day last week following news of the couple's split.

Cavallari came to fame on the MTV series Laguna Beach and The Hills.