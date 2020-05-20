May 20 (UPI) -- Ken Jeong said on The Late Late Show that Lil Wayne dressed as a robot was the biggest surprise he experienced during Season 3 of The Masked Singer.

Jeong, on Tuesday, told host James Corden that fellow panelist Robin Thicke and Jamie Foxx who was acting as a guest judge, didn't know Wayne was performing either despite both having history with the rapper.

"Robin Thicke, who is one of my dear friends, he had worked on five songs with Lil Wayne and he didn't recognize his voice. He had no idea," Jeong said.

Jeong said that Thicke was disappointed for months that he couldn't recognize Wayne as the robot.

"Robin is very quietly competitive. He'll never be outwardly competitive, even on camera but for like two months he was just really, really upset with himself and I always just gave him a hard time," Jeong continued.

The Masked Singer Season 3 finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox. Wayne Brady won Season 2 in December.