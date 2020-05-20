May 20 (UPI) -- Ben Stiller paid tribute to his late father, fellow comedian Jerry Stiller, while appearing on The Tonight Show.

Jerry Stiller recently died at the age of 92. Jerry Stiller was best known for forming a comedy duo with his late wife, Anne Meara, and for starring on Seinfeld and The King of Queens.

"They were such a unit together and they just had this amazing chemistry and were married for 60-plus years and worked together, you know, their whole lives," Ben Stiller said on Tuesday about his parents after mentioning how much fun they had playing charades previously on The Tonight Show.

"My dad, you know, it's the way that he was always funny was that he wasn't really trying to be funny. I mean, he was aware that he wanted to be funny, but he wouldn't go for a laugh. He'd just be himself," Ben Stiller continued.

Ben Stiller also discussed how different his father was from his famous characters such as the often-angry Frank Costanza on Seinfeld.

"He was very, very quiet and you know, I think he suppressed a lot and just did his whole life. He came up from this upbringing where he was very, very poor. His dad was a bus driver, depression era New York City. And you know he had all this kind of stuff inside of him, but that's where it would come out. It would come out in the characters," Ben Stiller said.