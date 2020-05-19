May 19 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre faced off against SmackDown's King Corbin on Raw.

The main event match on Monday was made possible by WWE's brand-to-brand invitation program where SmackDown superstars can appear on Raw and vice versa.

McIntyre and Corbin were also joined by Bobby Lashley and MVP who watched the bout from the entrance ramp. MVP has seemingly become Lashley's new manager as he spent the night trying to convince The All Mighty to start targeting the WWE Championship.

Corbin fought hard, even bringing the champ down with a Deep Six but McIntyre recovered and won the bout after unleashing a Claymore.

McIntyre stared down Lashley after the victory, stating that it was time for him to finally step up.

Also on Raw, Hall of Famer Edge returned to confront Randy Orton after The Viper laid out a challenge for a match at the Backlash pay-per-view event on June 14.

Orton wants to battle Edge in what he calls a straight-up wrestling match after the Rated-R Superstar defeated him at WrestleMania 36 in a Last Man Standing match.

Orton said that he saw doubt in Edge's eyes after he issued the challenge. Edge responded by stating that Orton never had to work hard to join WWE and has never had a career-threatening injury to fight back from like he did.

Edge then accepted the challenge as the two veterans stared each other down.

Newly crowned Raw Women's Champion Asuka held a championship celebration with her tag team partner, Kairi Sane.

Sane pointed out to Asuka that she is WWE's latest Grand Slam Champion as the Empress of Tomorrow as won throughout her career the NXT Women's Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship, the Women's Tag Team Championship and now the Raw Women's Championship.

Nia Jax crashed the party and complained about how Asuka was gifted the Raw Women's Championship by Becky Lynch who has taken a leave of absence after becoming pregnant with her first child.

Asuka attacked Jax and sent her out of the ring. Jax would later get revenge by viciously attacking Sane backstage. Asuka responded by hunting down Jax and knocking her out with a kick to the head.

Other moments from Raw included Murphy defeating Humberto Carillo after Carillo criticized Seth Rollins for attacking Rey Mysterio last week; NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defeating Ruby Riott; Lashley defeating R-Truth; Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross successfully defending their titles against The IIconics via disqualification; Shayna Baszler defeating Natalya in a Submission match; and Kevin Owens and Apollo Crews defeating United States Champion Andrade and Angel Garza.

Andrade and Garza attacked their partner Austin Theory after the match, effectively kicking him out of their group led by manager Zelina Vega.

Rollins would later recruit Theory and make him his newest disciple next to Murphy while Murphy battled Aleister Black inside the ring. Rollins instructed Theory to attack Black during the match, leading to a disqualification. The three men attacked Black together and Rollins gave Theory a hug.