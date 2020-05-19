May 19 (UPI) -- Bachelor in Paradise couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are expecting baby No. 3.

The television personalities, both 33, announced Monday on Instagram that they're expecting their third child together.

Roper and Tolbert already have a 2-year-old daughter, Emerson Avery, and a 9-month-old son, Brooks Easton. Roper shared a family photo that shows an overwhelmed Tolbert holding a sonogram and pregnancy test.

"HERE WE GROW AGAIN!!! It feels so good to be able to finally talk about this pregnancy!" Roper captioned the post. "If you noticed I haven't been on social media much the past couple months, it's because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic."

"Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby. I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers," she said. "We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close!"

Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison and Bachelor Nation alums Ali Fedotowsky, Tia Booth and Emily Ferguson were among those to congratulate Roper and Tolbert in the comments.

"God bless you guys, congratulations," Harrison wrote.

"Wow wow wow!!! Congratulations you guys! So exciting," Fedotowsky said.

Tolbert posted a picture on his own account that shows him wearing Roper's dress and a fake baby bump. Roper holds a sign with the baby's due date, November 2020.

"Figured it was only fair if I carried this one..." Tolbert wrote.

Roper and Tolbert got engaged during Bachelor in Paradise Season 2 and married in January 2016. Roper previously appeared in Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor, while Tolbert competed in Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette.