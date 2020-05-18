May 18 (UPI) --

This is now a Hadassah and Dede stan account. Sorry, Payton. The Politician returns June 19. pic.twitter.com/JLT0Htaf1X— The Politician (@the_Politician) May 18, 2020

The Politician Season 2 will arrive on Netflix on June 19, the streaming service announced on Monday.

Netflix made the announcement on Twitter, alongside a new poster for the upcoming season featuring stars Ben Platt (Payton Hobart), Judith Light (Dede Standish) and Bette Midler (Hadassah Gold).

"This is now a Hadassah and Dede stan account. Sorry, Payton. The Politician returns June 19," Netflix said.

The Politician, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, had its first season premiere in September. Production on the second season started in November.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer, January Jones, Benjamin Barrett, Bob Balaban and Laura Dreyfuss also star.

Season 2 will follow Payton as he runs for New York State Senate. He will be competing with Dede and her chief-of-staff, Hadassah.