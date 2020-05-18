May 18 (UPI) -- TLC announced that Colt Johnson, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa will return for Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.

The network made the announcements on Twitter Sunday alongside new teaser trailers.

Johnson and Lima appeared together on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. The pair are now divorced. Johnson started to date again and Lima has to complete community service after being arrested.

Faagata and Asuelu also appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. The couple will face hardships in the new season as they take care of two children.

We're revealing the first returning couple for the new season of #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After...Kalani and Asuelu! With family pressure and two babies to care for, is there trouble in paradise? The new season starts Sunday, June 14 at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/gR6kYdXb4C— 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) May 18, 2020

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever premieres June 17 at 8 p.m. EDT. The spinoff series continues to follow stars from 90 Day Fiance.