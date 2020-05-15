May 15 (UPI) -- Chris Evans took the Bro Couples Challenge with this brother, Scott Evans, on The Tonight Show.

The Captain America star is social distancing with his brother during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were tasked with answering questions Thursday about each other's pandemic behavior by pointing with their eyes closed to test how well they know each other.

Chris and Scott Evans earned a perfect score in the first round, but in the second round, said the other went the longest without showering during a pandemic.

Chris Evans also discussed how he messed up trying to groom his dog, a mishap that was seen on his newly launched Instagram account.

The actor recently posted a popular photo of his dog's new spotty, shaven look.

"I had done it once before, right when quarantine began. I gave him just a little bit of a trim, just you know, with a little bit of timidity and it went great. So, I got a little confident and put on a shorter attachment," Evans said.

"It just exploded in my face and I kept trying to fix it. Eventually I was like, 'Alright, got to cut my losses,'" he continued.

Chris Evans said that his first grooming session went well since it was after a walk and his dog was tired. The second time, however, he did it in the morning when his dog had a lot of energy, which affected his ability to groom him.