May 14 (UPI) -- Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel of Imperium won big on WWE NXT by earning the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Aichner and Barthel faced off against Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher for the title on Wednesday. Thatcher has been wrestling in place of Riddle's real partner, Pete Dunne, who is unable to compete.

Riddle and Thatcher's partnership fell apart after The Original Bro performed a Monkey Flip that sent Barthel flying into Thatcher. The incident caused Thatcher to walk out on Riddle who then had to deal with Imperium alone.

Aichner and Barthel then defeated Riddle with the European Bomb to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. Imperium is also in possession of the NXT United Kingdom Championship which sits around the waist of Walter.

Thatcher, backstage, said he was tired of Riddle's antics and brawled with his former partner which led to a main event match between the two.

Riddle and Thatcher had a highly-competitive match filled with hard hits, submission holds and mat-based wrestling. Riddle was able to reverse a knee lock by Thatcher into a roll up pin for the surprise victory.

Thatcher responded by locking in his Fujiwara Armbar onto Riddle after the match, causing him to scream in pain.

Also on NXT, Finn Balor battled Cameron Grimes in a match that also saw the appearance of Damian Priest.

Priest arrived onto the scene and attacked Balor's knee with his signature nightstick while the referee was distracted. Grimes took advantage of the situation and delivered the Cave-In for the three count, giving him the biggest win of his career.

Priest then entered the ring with a steel chair and further punished The Prince with The Reckoning onto the chair.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Tegan Nox defeating Indi Hartwell; Jake Atlas defeating Tony Nese as part of the NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament; Jack Gallagher defeating Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott as part of the tournament; Kayden Carter defeating Aliyah; Rhea Ripley promising to take back the NXT Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair; The Undisputed Era stating they will go after Dexter Lumis next; and the announcement of a new NXT pay-per-view event.

NXT head Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg announced that NXT TakeOver: In Your House will take place live on June 7. The event will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the In Your House series, a former brand of WWE pay-per-view events.