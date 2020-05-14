May 14 (UPI) -- Tony Vlachos was crowned the winner of Survivor Season 40, titled Winners at War, and took home the $2 million cash prize.

Vlachos was declared the Sole Survivor by the jury on Wednesday. Natalie Anderson and Michele Fitzgerald also made it to the final three.

Vlachos, 46, is a police officer from New Jersey who also previously won Survivor: Cagayan in 2013. He is only the second contestant ever to win two seasons of Survivor alongside Sandra Diaz-Twine.

"I believe that my gameplay was drastically different from all the other castaways. Partly because I won one time and I lost the second time, so I knew what I had to do to meet that balance between winning and losing. Put them together and come up with a combination where it got me to the end," Vlachos said about his strategy going into this season.

Spoiler Alert 4 Immunity Necklaces. The Spy Nest. And big moves. Tony's game was full of surprises, shocking moments, blindsides and lots of laughs. Hear what he has to say about his time on Survivor: Winners at War. #SurvivorFinale pic.twitter.com/MXewbf8GRt— SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) May 14, 2020

Tommy Sheehan last won Survivor Season 39, titled Island of the Idols, in December.