May 14 (UPI) -- Queer Eye Season 5 is coming to Netflix in June.

The streaming service announced Thursday on Instagram that the season will premiere June 5.

Netflix shared the new alongside an image of the Fab Five, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness. The image channels the painting Washington Crossing the Delaware.

Season 5 was filmed in Philadelphia, Pa., and will consist of 10 episodes.

"This Gayflower couldn't hit land soon enough! Who's ready for the season of brotherly love?!?! Grab your oars, a life vest, and an extremely absorbent box of tissues because Queer Eye Season 5 is arriving in Philly, June 5th!" the post reads.

Queer Eye is a reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. The series follows the Fab Five as they help people reinvent themselves and live their best lives.

Netflix released Queer Eye Season 4 in July and a special, We're in Japan, in November. The Fab Five started filming Season 6 in Austin, Texas, in March, prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.