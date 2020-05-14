May 14 (UPI) -- Phil Rosenthal eats tasty food in the latest trailer for Season 3 of Netflix documentary series, Somebody Feed Phil.

Rosenthal, who is creator of Everybody Loves Raymond, travels around the world to taste unique dishes in the clip released on Thursday.

The 60-year-old tells jokes around the dinner table as he sits down to eat with friends both old and new.

Rosenthal will be visiting Marrakesh, Morocco, Seoul, Montreal, Chicago and London in Season 3 which hits Netflix on May 29.

"Seek out families and eat with the families. I'm telling you that's where the magic is," Rosenthal says.